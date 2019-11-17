{{featured_button_text}}
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Theodora ‘Dora’ Trovas nee Polizoni on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paul and survived by her children George (Dee Dee) and Athena (Fotis), grandchildren Paul (Kristin), Doree, Georgia, Erika, Nick and great-grandchild George. Dora will be missed by family, friends and extended relatives in Montreal, Greece and Iowa. She was the matriarch of our family and will be fondly remembered for her grace, charm, and wit. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Chateau Dollard and Sacre-Coeur Hospital and the many dedicated healthcare workers that supported her. The 40 day memorial for Theodora will be held at St. John’s Greek Church in Cedar Rapids.

