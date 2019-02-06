Try 1 month for 99¢
Thelma M. Dignin

CEDAR FALLS — Thelma M. Dignin, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 4, at Sartori Memorial Hospital, Cedar Falls.

She was born April 30, 1938, in Spartanburg, S.C., daughter of Fred and Cora Lee (Caldwell) Howard. She married Arthur E. Dignin on June 29, 1963, in Milwaukee. He died March 31, 2016.

She earned her RN degree from Alverno College in Milwaukee and worked in various places throughout her nursing career.

Survived by: three children, Lorelei (Don) Williams of Cedar Falls, Gary (Claire) Wergin of Deland, Fla., and Gayle (Tom) Shortess of Appleton, Wis.; five grandchildren, Marisa, Matthew, JD, Andrea and Kathlyn; five great-grandchildren; a sister, M. Jean Brown of Deland; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Howard of Milwaukee.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Lauren.

No services are being planned per her wishes. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.

