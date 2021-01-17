Thelma Lauretta Hesse

Thelma was born February 7, 1937, in New Hampton, Iowa, to Lloyd and Tilda Annett. She graduated second in her class from New Hampton High School in 1955, and was employed as an executive secretary at The Rath Packing Company in Waterloo from 1955-1970. She married Carl Eugene Hesse in 1967, and they had one son (Thomas). She enjoyed watching Star Trek and Jeopardy, reading books in the fields of science fiction and history, and spending time in nature.