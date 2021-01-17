February 7, 1937-August 25, 2020
Thelma Lauretta Hesse, 83, of Cedar Falls, passed away of natural causes on August 25, 2020.
Thelma was born February 7, 1937, in New Hampton, Iowa, to Lloyd and Tilda Annett. She graduated second in her class from New Hampton High School in 1955, and was employed as an executive secretary at The Rath Packing Company in Waterloo from 1955-1970. She married Carl Eugene Hesse in 1967, and they had one son (Thomas). She enjoyed watching Star Trek and Jeopardy, reading books in the fields of science fiction and history, and spending time in nature.
Survived by: a son, Thomas of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, and many four-footed friends.
Services: There were no formal services. Thelma was cremated, and her ashes were returned to New Hampton.
