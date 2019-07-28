{{featured_button_text}}
Thelma J. Jones

Thelma Jean Jones, 83, of Yuma, Ariz., died July 19, 2019, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family.

Born Nov. 10, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa, she was a registered nurse. The patients in her care felt the empathy and compassion she shared with the people closest to her.

A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at First Christian Church, 3261 S. Avenue 6E, Yuma.

Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements.

