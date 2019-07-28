Thelma J. Jones

Thelma Jean Jones, 83, of Yuma, Ariz., died July 19, 2019, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family.
Born Nov. 10, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa, she was a registered nurse. The patients in her care felt the empathy and compassion she shared with the people closest to her.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at First Christian Church, 3261 S. Avenue 6E, Yuma.
Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements.
