(1921-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Thelma Dirks, 97, of Grundy Center, died April 21 at Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center.
She was born May 29, 1921, in Lincoln Township Grundy County, daughter of Charles and Hattie (Beninga) DeBerg. On Sept. 11, 1941, she married Harold Dirks in the Lincoln Center Christian Reformed Church. He preceded her in death in 2000.
She graduated from Dike Consolidated school in 1938. Thelma and Harold farmed in Lincoln Township for 20 years until they moved to Grundy Center in 1971. She then worked at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital for over six years after receiving her CAN certificate from Hawkeye Tech. She was also employed at Skandia Inn and later as cashier at the Chech’s M & M Food Market retiring in 1982
Thelma was a lifelong member of the Lincoln Center Christian Reformed Church where she was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher for many years. She sang in the choir for nearly 50 years as well as singing soprano in The Ladies Trio for many years. She was a member of the Ladies Fellowship and Dorcas Society.
Survived by: a son, Roger (Della) of Ames; two daughters, Marilyn (James) Gerholdt and JoAnn (Larry) McKinnon; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two brothers, Melvin and Herman; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Orchard Hill Church in Grundy Center, with burial in Lincoln Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until services Tuesday at the church. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service assisted the family.
