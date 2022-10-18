Thelma (Bruger) Kusel

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. John Lutheran church in Keystone with Rev. David Lingard officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time also at the church. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.

Thelma was born on January 20, 1927, at the family farm near Luzerne, the daughter of Roy and Margaret (Schuldt) Bruger. She was baptized on February 7, 1927, and was confirmed on March 17, 1940 at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School with the class of 1944. Thelma taught country school in Homer Township prior to her marriage. On September 2, 1945, she was united in marriage to Loren L. Kusel at Thelma’s parent’s home in rural Luzerne. Thelma and Loren farmed in the Keystone area, retiring in 1981. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church. Thelma wrote cards to the members of the church to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries of the members. She also assisted the Pastors with calls to the sick for many years. She was a caring woman of strong faith.