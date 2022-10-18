January 20, 1927-October 15, 2022
KEYSTONE-Thelma (Bruger) Kusel, age 95, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. John Lutheran church in Keystone with Rev. David Lingard officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time also at the church. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.
Thelma was born on January 20, 1927, at the family farm near Luzerne, the daughter of Roy and Margaret (Schuldt) Bruger. She was baptized on February 7, 1927, and was confirmed on March 17, 1940 at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School with the class of 1944. Thelma taught country school in Homer Township prior to her marriage. On September 2, 1945, she was united in marriage to Loren L. Kusel at Thelma’s parent’s home in rural Luzerne. Thelma and Loren farmed in the Keystone area, retiring in 1981. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church. Thelma wrote cards to the members of the church to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries of the members. She also assisted the Pastors with calls to the sick for many years. She was a caring woman of strong faith.
She is survived by her children, Scott Kusel of Montezuma, Beverly Brumbaugh of LaPorte City, Kathy (Kevin) Ebert of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren, Brian Seeber, Brad (Shea) Seeber, Cindy (Jon) Young, Beth Kusel, Heath (Michele) Kusel, Heather Kusel, Tisha (Ryan) Miller, Deana (Robert) Bringolf, Tracy (Chris) Johnson, Kellee (Shaun) Guthrie; 22 great grandchildren; and her sister Mardene Garling of Belle Plaine.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; husband Loren, daughter Peggy (Jim) Seeber, son-in-law Philip Brumbaugh, grandson Stacey Kusel; brother-in-law Bud Garling and sister-in-law, Lois (Max) Weaver.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Keystone Nursing Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care, extended to Thelma.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.