The Reverend Verna M. Dedrick

(1930-2020)
WATERLOO – The Rev. Verna Mae Dedrick, 89, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, June 8, of natural causes unrelated to COVID-19.
She was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Remus Owens and Henry Lou Moore, and was raised by her maternal grandmother, Lula Moore. She married Wilbert Dedrick on June 29, 1946, in Waterloo. He died March 21, 1989.
Verna Mae and her husband operated a janitorial business and were employed at the UAW 838 Hall as security/house custodians and other places. She retired in 1993. She was ordained as a local elder Sept. 27, 1989, at the Chicago annual AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Conference, and was appointed pastor in 1999. Every weekend through 2005 she traveled to Sioux City to pastor the Malone AME Church. She was also a chaplain at Allen Hospital from 1998 to 2005, and was a member of Payne Memorial AME Church.
Survivors: daughter-in-law, Betty Jean Dedrick of Waterloo; two granddaughters, Doris Arlene Dedrick and Keisha Nicole (Paul) Dedrick, both of Waterloo; two grandsons, Ricky Thomas Lamar Dedrick of Waterloo and Damion Dupre (Renee) Galloway of Otsego, Minn.; nine great-grandchildren, Tareema Janelle Talbert, Tar’Ann Janeen Talbert, Ja’Vonne Dupree Dedrick, Ray’Andrue Scott Talbert, JaKira Kaprise Dedrick, TeyAnna Marie Dedrick, Jenesis Kalisse Dedrick and Christian Michael Remus Dedrick, all of Waterloo, and Tiannah Marie Galloway of Otsego, Minn.; four great-great-grandchildren, Leeum Anthony Tanner, A’Leia Juleahna Talbert, Aiden Jayce Talbert and Ahmaud Jaxton Talbert, all of Waterloo; four godchildren, Tyler Greene, Janet Liggions and Virginia Washington of Waterloo, and Ninette Smith of Sacramento, Calif.; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Mrs. Lessie Rideout of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her maternal grandmother; her husband; a son, Remus “Ricky”; and two sisters, Doris LaVelle and Cleo Guster.
Services: Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Sanders Funeral Services, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery where there will be graveside committal services. Please observe social distancing and wear masks while attending services.
Memorials: to 424 Webster Street, Waterloo, IA.
Verna Mae was an active member at the Jesse Cosby Center and also delivered Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed dancing, playing dominoes, bingo and computer games. Verna Mae was also known to bring laughter to those who were angry, sad and depressed because of her joking character.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.