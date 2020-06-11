The Reverend Verna M. Dedrick

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1930-2020)

WATERLOO – The Rev. Verna Mae Dedrick, 89, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, June 8, of natural causes unrelated to COVID-19.

She was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Remus Owens and Henry Lou Moore, and was raised by her maternal grandmother, Lula Moore. She married Wilbert Dedrick on June 29, 1946, in Waterloo. He died March 21, 1989.

Verna Mae and her husband operated a janitorial business and were employed at the UAW 838 Hall as security/house custodians and other places. She retired in 1993. She was ordained as a local elder Sept. 27, 1989, at the Chicago annual AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Conference, and was appointed pastor in 1999. Every weekend through 2005 she traveled to Sioux City to pastor the Malone AME Church. She was also a chaplain at Allen Hospital from 1998 to 2005, and was a member of Payne Memorial AME Church.