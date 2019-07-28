(1951-2019)
WATERLOO — The Rev. Timothy Paul “Tim” Schoepf, 68, of Waterloo, died July 8 of pancreatic cancer at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born March 19, 1951, son of The Rev. Milton and Arlene (Sagen) Schoepf in Winnebago, Minn. He married Patrice (Gordon) Maurer on June 9, 1973. They later divorced. On March 8, 1996, he married Lani L. Gehlsen.
He graduated from Marshal (Minn.) High School in 1969 and from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, Min., in 1973. He then attended Central Seminary in Minneapolis. Tim first was a youth pastor at First Baptist, Elk Hart, Ind., and then First Baptist in Great Falls, Mont. He returned to the Midwest as associate pastor at Calvary Baptist, Normal, Ill., and then became Director of Spiritual Life for Quakerdale Youth Homes of New Providence. He returned to the ministry at First Baptist, Anamosa as interim, followed by accepting a call to Nazareth Lutheran, Cedar Falls, as Director of Senior Citizens, and later Director of Evangelism. Tim then accepted a call as pastor of First Baptist, Oelwein. During that time Tim and his ministry partner wife, Lani, took classes for Transitional Intentional Interim Ministries and accepted the call of two charges, Richland and Hedrick Martinsburg UMC congregations.
Survived by: his wife; five children, Tim Jr. (Megan) Schoepf, Amy Schoepf (Matthew) Becker, Loni Meier (Jamie), Laurie Meier (Adam) Shriver, and Lisa Meier (Daniel) Beltjens; seven grandchildren, Tenley Thompson, Estelle Schoepf, Sloane Schoepf, Pearl Becker, Jack Becker, Jackson Meier and Asher Beltjens; his siblings, Genevieve (Ernie) Schmidt, David (Bev) Schoepf, Donna (Tom) Anson, Pat (Dave) Lutterman, and Pam (Tom) Johnson.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his in-laws, Louie and LaVonne Gehlsen.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, preceded by an hour of fellowship with family present, at Hedrick-Martinsburg United Methodist Church of Hedrick. Tim’s body was cremated, and a private family burial will be held at a later date. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, was in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers and gifts: can be offered to Hedrick-Martinsburg UMC, Richland UMC, Cedar Valley Hospice of Waterloo, or to the family. Condolences can be sent to 1954 Pinehurst Lane, Waterloo 50701.
Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneral home.com.
In 45 years in ministry, Tim positively influenced innumerable people for the Lord. When time allowed, Tim practiced his hobby of fishing, which he loved. His parents owned a family cabin on Lake Villard, Minn., which for Tim seemed almost an earthly heaven. It was his happy place. Go Cubs!
