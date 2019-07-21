{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy McClellan

The Rev. Timothy J. McClellan

(1951-2019)

WATERLOO — Timothy Jack McClellan, 68, of Marion, Ind., formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 18, at home.

He was born July 14, 1951, in Canton, Ohio, son of Carl and Kathryn (Wells) McClellan. On Dec. 27, 1970, he married Cynthia L. Hoskins.

Tim was a 1969 graduate of Lancaster Senior High School and attended Milligan College in Tennessee and Christian Theological Seminary. He had been a member of The Wesleyan Church since 1985. He had pastored at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Evansville, Ind., Cedar Valley Community Church in Waterloo and Lakeview Wesleyan Church in Marion for the past 10 years. He had previously pastored at Orestes Christian Church in Orestes, Ind., Faith Memorial Church in Lancaster, Ohio, and was a minister on loan from the Wesleyan Church at Fairfield Christian Church, also in Lancaster.

Survived by: his wife; his mother, of Lancaster; two daughters, Christina Kathryn (Wylie L.) Burns of Champlin, Minn., and Elizabeth Ann (Michael G.) Simmons of Newberg, Ore.; a son, Peter Jonathan (Karrie S.) McClellan of Louisville, Ky.; four granddaughters, Kathryn Burns, Jacquelyn Burns, Charlotte McClellan and Bina Ruth Simmons; two grandsons, Benjamin Burns and David Asa Simmons; a sister, Deborah (Late Larry) Graf of Lancaster; nephews, cousins, and friends; and his dog, Max.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: his father; a son, David Benjamin McClellan; and a brother, John (Shirley) McClellan.

Services: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lakeview Wesleyan Church, preceded by visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Private graveside service will take place on Tuesday, July 30, at Waterloo Memorial Park, where he will be laid to rest by his son, David.

Memorials: may be directed to Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 S. Western Ave., Marion, IN 46953.

Condolences may be left at www.nswcares.com.

Tim was dedicated to “The Great Commission,” both local and overseas missions, throughout his life. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and also loved motorcycles. He liked to play and collect guitars and also played violin and piano. He will be remembered as a loving father and pastorentor.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: The Rev. Timothy J. McClellan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments