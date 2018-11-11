WATERLOO -- The Rev. Randolph W. "Randy" McHone, 70, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Nov. 8, of metastatic melanoma.
He was born Feb. 1, 1948, in Sioux Falls, S.D., son of Wayne and Loretta Preuss McHone. He married Nancy Fuqua on June 5, 1970, at Faith Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.
Randy graduated from Sioux Falls Lincoln High School in 1966, Augustana College in 1970, and Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, Ill., in 1974. The Rev. McHone had served as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ontonagon, and Trinity Lutheran Church of Bergland, Mich., from 1974 to 1982, College Hill Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls from 1982 to 1986, and Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Waterloo from 1986 to his retirement in 2015. He also served St. Paul Artesian Lutheran Church as a vacancy pastor from 2017 to September of this year. He was a founding board member and instrumental in the establishment of Valley Lutheran School in the Cedar Valley.
Col. McHone joined the Air Force Reserve as a chaplain in 1983 and retired after as a full colonel in 2009 after 26 years, including eight years as the chaplain at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He had received the Martin of Tours Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Award, had served as the Lutheran Laymen League counselor for Northern Michigan Upper Peninsula District, and circuit counselor for 12 years for the Waterloo Circuit of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Erich (Angela) McHone of Hudson, Stephanie (Justin) East of Madison, Wis., Paul (Stacy) McHone of Jesup, Gretchen (Daniel) Pace of Lowell, Ind., and Rachel (Justin) Plein of Prairieburg; 15 grandchildren, Harley, Dalton, and Joscelyn McHone; Hanna, Cade, and Keegan East; Payton, Parker, and Paxten McHone; Navin, Owen, Donovan, and Charlotte Pace; Ryder and Brinley Plein; two sisters, Sandra (Robert) TenCate of Sioux Falls and Kathy Graves of Hartley; and his best friend Bain.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a nephew, Todd Knockenmus.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with military honors by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at the church.
Memorials: to Valley Lutheran School, Operation Barnaba or Grace Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Randy was a man of great faith. Faith and his family were the two most important things in his life. The time he spent in the Air Force was another example of service before self. “His master replied, well done, my good and faithful servant. Come share your master's happiness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.