The Rev. Kenneth C. Stecher

After filling the role of administrator at the parishes of St. Patrick in Buffalo Center and Sacred Heart in Woden (1984-88), Father Ken became pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Sumner and St. Bridget in Pinhook (1988 – 1991). He then served as an associate pastor to parishes in Cedar Falls while also taking on the role of family counselor at Catholic Charities in Waterloo (1989 – 2012). He was assigned as pastor of St. Patrick in Parkersburg (1994 – 200), St. Mary in Dike (1997-99) and Immaculate Conception in Fairbank (2000-06). From 2006-2012, Father served as pastor of St. Athanasius in Jesup and St. Francis in Barclay. In 2012, he became pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Waterloo, which was his current ministry at the time of his death.

Fr. Ken earned three Masters degrees during his lifetime, in theology, family counseling, and social work. On March 17, 2004, as a result of his work at Catholic Charities, he was honored with the Matthew 25 Award from Divine Word College for his efforts on behalf of Bosnian refugee families relocating to the Waterloo area. Fr. Ken was also a fully trained and licensed EMT, having served with volunteer fire departments in various communities where he had also served as pastor.