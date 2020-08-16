(1943-2020)
The Rev. Kenneth C. Stecher, a priest of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Waterloo, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo. The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19th, 10:30 a.m., also at Sacred Heart Church, with Archbishop Michael O. Jackels, presiding. The funeral will be live-streamed via http://www.facebook.com/sacredheartparishwlooia/live. Due to COVID, social distancing will be observed and masks will be required at the visitation and funeral. Following the Mass, a graveside burial service will take place at 2:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist cemetery in Centralia, Iowa. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, 319-234-6274, is in charge of arrangements.
Father Stecher was born at home on June 4, 1943, in Lattnerville, Iowa, son of Carl and Grace (Biggin) Stecher. He grew up on the family dairy farm in Centralia, Iowa, and attended St. John the Baptist grade school in Peosta, graduating from Peosta High School in 1960. He received his bachelor’s degree from Loras College in 1964, and attended Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque. He was ordained on June 1, 1968, at the Cathedral of St. Raphael by Archbishop James J. Byrne.
Father Ken’s first assignment was as an assistant pastor at St. Jude Parish in Cedar Rapids (1968 – 1970). He then served as associate pastor at St. Henry Parish in Marshalltown, St. Mary in Marshalltown, and St. Boniface in Garwin (1971 – 1973), Sacred Heart in Oelwein (1973-74), St. Columbkille in Dubuque (1974-79), Sacred Heart in Dubuque (1979 – 1982), and St. Joseph in Bellevue (1982-84). During his time in Bellevue, he was also a faculty member at Marquette Catholic High School.
After filling the role of administrator at the parishes of St. Patrick in Buffalo Center and Sacred Heart in Woden (1984-88), Father Ken became pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Sumner and St. Bridget in Pinhook (1988 – 1991). He then served as an associate pastor to parishes in Cedar Falls while also taking on the role of family counselor at Catholic Charities in Waterloo (1989 – 2012). He was assigned as pastor of St. Patrick in Parkersburg (1994 – 200), St. Mary in Dike (1997-99) and Immaculate Conception in Fairbank (2000-06). From 2006-2012, Father served as pastor of St. Athanasius in Jesup and St. Francis in Barclay. In 2012, he became pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Waterloo, which was his current ministry at the time of his death.
Fr. Ken earned three Masters degrees during his lifetime, in theology, family counseling, and social work. On March 17, 2004, as a result of his work at Catholic Charities, he was honored with the Matthew 25 Award from Divine Word College for his efforts on behalf of Bosnian refugee families relocating to the Waterloo area. Fr. Ken was also a fully trained and licensed EMT, having served with volunteer fire departments in various communities where he had also served as pastor.
A man of boundless energy, Fr. Ken was a marathon runner having participated in numerous major events such as the Boston and Stockholm, Sweden marathons. He loved to travel and mastered the German language, using it while visiting Stecher relatives in his grandfather’s native Swiss Alpine village of Tarasp. He said Mass and delivered a homily in the German language at Holy Trinity Church in Tarasp where his Grandfather Stecher had served as an altar boy in 1880s before emigrating to the United States. He also had the honor of having said Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome in 1976.
Father Ken is survived by his brother Bill in Centralia, his brother Tom (Suzanne) in Peosta, and his sister Suzanne Houselog in Dubuque, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Carl and Grace Stecher, his sister, Sandra Reimer, brother-in-law, Jack Reimer, and sister-in-law, Sharon Stecher.
Memorials may be given in Fr. Ken’s name, to Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
