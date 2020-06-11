The Rev. Jim L. Miller

(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — The Rev. James L. Miller, 81, of Ankeny, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, June 8, at Rowley Masonic Community in Perry.
Jim was born Jan. 19, 1939, in Waterloo, the son of John S. and Gladys (Russell) Miller. He married Judy Arhart on Sept. 14, 1983, in Waterloo.
He received his education in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1958. He attended Kingsway University and Theological Seminary in Norwalk and had served in the U.S. Army. He pastored a nondenominational congregation in Cedar Falls and was an electrician at John Deere for 25 years, retiring in 1999.
Survivors: his wife; his children, Steve (Sarah) Miller, of Rice Lake, Wis., Patricia Seery Markowitz of Woodstock,Ill., Jacquelene (Lee) Patch of Chelsea, Mich., and David (Maria) Seery of Ankeny; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, via YouTube livestream from Retz Funeral Home in Greene, with burial in Westside Cemetery in Marble Rock. Military honors will be conducted by Tack Barnett Post 268 American Legion of Greene. Private visitation will occur before the service. For information, contact Judy Miller at (515) 745-9835.
Memorials: to P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Jim was very devoted to his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jim loved to talk and never knew a stranger. Jim’s sense of humor will be greatly missed.
