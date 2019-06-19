(1930-2019)
EVANSDALE — The Rev. Gerald A. Condon, 89, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Evansdale and Gilbertville, died Saturday, June 15, at West Ridge Care Center.
He was born May 4, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, son of Fred and Irene Condon,
The Rev. Condon graduated from Loras College and later from St. Bernard Seminary and was ordained at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in 1956. He served at St. Patrick’s, Ryan, 1956-58; as an assistant at Immaculate Conception, Lansing, 1958-1963; assistant principal at Regis High School, Cedar Rapids, 1963-66; assistant pastor, Evansdale, 1966-67; principal at St. George High School and assistant pastor, New Albin, 1967-70; parish administrator at Wexford, 1970-73; principal at St. George High School and executive coordinator, Lansing, 1971-73; executive coordinator and principal at Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, 1973-83; pastor at St. Matthew, Cedar Rapids, 1983-93; pastor at Hampton and Dumont from 1993 until his retirement in 2000. He taught social studies, and coached baseball and basketball as a young priest in Catholic schools.
Survived by: his relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Fred Jr. and John.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to a church or the charity of donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Father was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, watching them on television as well as attending the games. He enjoyed playing golf and travel. Father Condon will forever be remembered as one who was a servant of the Lord.
