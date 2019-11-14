(1918-2019)
TOLEDO — The Rev. Floyd La Vern Seth, 100, of Toledo, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Unity Point Hospice-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 25, 1918, in Liberty Township (Grove City, Pa.), son of George Herbert and Nellie B. (Rumbaugh) Seth. On July 26, 1952, he married Lida May Peterson in Virginia, Minn. She died Nov. 13, 2006.
La Vern graduated from Slippery Rock High School in Pennsylvania in 1937 and managed the home farm for nine years. He graduated in 1950 from Penn State with a B.S. degree in ag economics and rural sociology, then graduated from the theological seminary of the University of Dubuque. He and his wife were ag missionaries in Brazil, and in 1960 he became pastor of the Mesquakie United Presbyterian Church (also known as the Tama Indian Mission) which he served until 1975. He also served as pastor of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marshalltown. After retirement, he still officiated at weddings and funerals and filled in with churches.
La Vern served on the board for Hawkeye Village AAA, Tama County Council on Aging, the Food Pantry and until recently was treasurer for the South Tama County Ministerial Association. In the past, he was a member of the Kiwanis and “The Kitchen Band.”
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: four sons, Daniel Seth of Canyon, Texas, David Seth of Coffeen, Ill., Tim Seth of Waterloo, and Paul (Theresa) Seth of Fairview, N.C.; his daughter-in-law, Shelly Seth of Chelsea; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; his son, Floyd Seth; two brothers, Clair and Richard; five sisters, Mildred, Mary, Ruth, Lois and Evelyn; and two daughters-in-law, Jyotsna Seth and Susan Seth.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Toledo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama.
Memorials: to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., Waterloo 50703.
La Vern was a well-respected man, pastor and friend to all. He was loved and will be missed by his Christian community and many in the South Tama County communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.