CEDAR FALLS — The Rev. Dr. Oliver L. Larkin, 72, of Cedar Falls, died July 18 at Cedar Falls Health Care Center.
He was born May 9, 1946, in Waverly, son of Oliver E. and Margaret G. (Good) Larkin. He married Brenda Grieder-Vavroch on May 24, 1997, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls.
He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, earned his master’s from St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City; and doctorate from Drew University in New Jersey. He was a minister with the Methodist church for 30 years, then Disciples of Christ, and later taught at Hawkeye Community College, retiring in 2008.
Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Sarah (Erik) Hoffman of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; a son, Dan (Chevonne) Larkin of Hawaii; three stepsons, Eric (Dawn) Vavroch of North Carolina, and Todd Vavroch and Justin (Brenda) Vavroch, both of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Hila Grieder of Illinois; a brother, Tim (Deb) Larkin of Keystone; a sister, Jane (Raymond) Meyers of Cedar Falls; a brother-in-law, Marvin (Deanne) Grieder of Belle Plaine; a sister-in-law, Diane (Paul) Cooper; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and father-in-law, Howard L. Grieder.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
