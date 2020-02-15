The Rev. Donald L. Feuerhak
The Rev. Donald L. Feuerhak

(1947-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – The Rev. Donald L. Feuerhak, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, of multi-organ failure.

He was born Feb. 15, 1947, in Deronda, Wis., son of Leonard and Ardis (Iverson) Feuerhak. He married Barbara (Bowen) on Dec. 21, 1969, at United Methodist Church in Rock Falls.

Donald graduated in 1965 from West Bend High School in West Bend, Wis., and from Luther College in 1969. The first two years of seminary, he attended the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago. He then graduated from Wartburg Seminary in 1973. He served congregations in Ames, Wyoming, Clarksville, Fredsville, and Cedar Falls. He also served as a chaplain at Bremwood Lutheran Services in Waverly and at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo; and taught death and dying for 23 years at the University of Northern Iowa and a few years at Wartburg College in Waverly.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Jennifer (Paulo) Shila of Omaha, Neb., and Lisa (Jeff) Buettner of East Peoria, Ill.; four grandchildren, Delaney and Katelyn Shila, Benjaminand Colin Buettner; and a great-grandchild, Brooklyn.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for several charities.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Donald enjoyed fishing for trout in Northeast Iowa and was a collector of model trains. His interactive personality made him a good listener with compassion for others. He loved his family and was a big supporter of Cedar Valley Hospice and received their services near the end of his life.

