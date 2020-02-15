The Rev. Donald L. Feuerhak

Donald graduated in 1965 from West Bend High School in West Bend, Wis., and from Luther College in 1969. The first two years of seminary, he attended the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago. He then graduated from Wartburg Seminary in 1973. He served congregations in Ames, Wyoming, Clarksville, Fredsville, and Cedar Falls. He also served as a chaplain at Bremwood Lutheran Services in Waverly and at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo; and taught death and dying for 23 years at the University of Northern Iowa and a few years at Wartburg College in Waverly.