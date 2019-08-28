(1931-2019)
WATERLOO — The Rev. Donald L. Carver, 88, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 26, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born May 1, 1931, in Fort Dodge, son of Cyril and Maude Brown Carver. He married June Mousley on June 9, 1952, and she died in 1981. He married Sue Campbell on July 25, 1987, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church.
Don graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1949, received his BA degree from Morningside College and his master of divinity degree from Boston Theological Seminary. The Rev. Carver was ordained a deacon in 1954 and full elder in 1957 in the North Iowa Conference of the Methodist Church. He served Methodist churches at Fredericksburg and Frederika, Moville (Federated), DeWitt, and United Methodist churches at DeWitt, Cedar Falls St. Timothy, Des Moines Inner City Parish: Burns-Gatchel-Trinity. He was director/urban minister of Greater Waterloo, and superintendent of the Ottumwa District. He retired in 1994.
His ministry included serving on many committees and commissions. Don was a board member and treasurer for KBBG radio station and active in many other local and state groups and organizations.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Philip (Rebecca) Carver of Coralville; two daughters, Linda (Greg) Mayne of Waterloo and Cynthia (Adam) Frederick of Stillwater‚ Minn.; a stepson, Jon (Candi) Campbell of Taylors‚ S.C.; a stepdaughter, Jill (Pat) McCool of Waterloo; a sister, Harriet Ohlerking of Golden‚ Colo.; two brothers, Jerry (Martha) Olsen of Des Moines and Stan Olsen of Aurora‚ Colo.; a sister-in-law, Karen Olsen of Peoria, Ill.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents; his wife June; brothers Cyril, Richard and James; and a sister, Jean Patterson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to KBBG Radio or the First Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
