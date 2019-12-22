{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Quirk

The Rev. Charles Quirk

The Reverend Charles Evans Quirk passed away on October 21, 2019.

He met Gale, the love of his life, at Carroll College. Upon graduating, he furthered his theological training at Harvard University and McCormick Seminary, earning his Doctorate in History from the University of Iowa. He accepted an appointment as College Minister and Professor of History at the State College of Iowa (UNI).

Chuck and Gale spent their lives fighting for civil equality and social justice. Chuck was active in local, state, and national politics. He was also a life long, diehard Packer fan. (Go Pack Go!)

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and beloved brother (Russel).

He is survived by sons Wayne (Kelley) and their children Chloe (Clay Solum), Anthony, Kaitlin, and Carly, and great-grandchildren Rowen and Dennin Solum; son Brian and his son Chandler; son Bob (Toni); and son Steve (Cheri) and their children Alexander, Jacob, Zaiah, and Ciri. Extended family includes sister-in-law Sue Quirk, nieces Sarah (Jack Haines) and their children Tennyson and Xavier; Rebecca (Jason Peckels) and their children Micah and Natalie; and Rachel (Zina).

A Witness to the Resurrection Service to be held at First Presbyterian Church on Friday July 31, 2020 at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow. Per Chuck’s request, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, UNI (Reverend Charles E. Quirk Fund), Cedar Valley Hospice, or Lutheran Social Services of Iowa.

