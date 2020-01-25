The Rev. Canon Ronald Osborne

The Reverend Canon Ronald D. Osborne, age 79, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 4535 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to All Saints Episcopal Church, 501 N Jefferson Way #300, Indianola, IA 50125. To share a thought, memory, or condolence, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Ronald Douglas Osborne was born on June 28, 1940, in Kearney, Nebraska; the son of Rolland H. and Esther (Campbell) Osborne. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Feind in 1964. To this union, two children were born. The couple later divorced. He was then united in marriage to Sara Jane Hauff in 1991.
He graduated from John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, and then attended Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa. Ronald continued his education receiving both his Master’s and Doctorate of Divinity from Seabury Western Seminary in Evanston, Illinois.
Ron served as the Episcopal Chaplain at the University of Iowa for over 25 years. He also served the congregations of St. Martin Episcopal Church in Perry, Iowa; and Trinity Episcopal Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Ronald retired for a short time before becoming instrumental in establishing the All Saints Episcopal Church in Indianola, Iowa.
In his free time he enjoyed reading, watching college football, shooting off his potato gun and/or fireworks, and spending time with family and numerous friends.
Ron is survived by his two children: Chad (Karen) Osborne of Bloomington, IL; and Ann Osborne of Cedar Falls, IA; his seven grandchildren: Ella, Sophie, Owen and Nina Claire Osborne, all of Bloomington, IL; Alex Welsch of Madison, WI; Shelby Welsch and Mallory Welsch, both of Cedar Falls, IA; his wife: Sara Jane Hauff of Merrill, IA; his three siblings: Linda Biery, of Castle Rock, Colorado; Rod (Sue) Osborne, of Westmont, IL; and Tami Lack (Roy) Crawford, of Golden, CO; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Ron’s wishes, his earthly body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program.
