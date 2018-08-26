Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Teruo “Satch” Mukai

CEDAR FALLS -- Teruo “Satch” Mukai, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Aug. 23.

He was born May 11, 1932, in Puunene, Maui, Hawaii, son of Matsuichi and Toki (Shigeoka) Mukai. He married Karen Rasmussen on June 9, 1972, in Waverly.

Satch graduated from Baldwin High School in Wailuku, Hawaii. He received his bachelor's degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1959 and his master's degree from State College of Iowa in 1961. He served in the U. S. Army as an aviator during the Korean War. Satch was an educator and then owned and operated ABC Printing.

Survivors include: his wife; and a nephew, Blayne Uto of Honolulu.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Alma Ng.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, the University of Northern Iowa Foundation or Western Home Communities.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

