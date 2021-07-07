April 25, 1965-July 1, 2021
INDEPENDENCE-Terry Young, 56, of Waverly, IA died on Thursday July 1, 2021, in Independence, IA.
Terry was born on April 25, 1965, in Waterloo, IA the son of Kent D. and Sherill J. (Coventry) Young. He attended the Independence Christian Academy. Shortly after he finished school Terry moved to Waterloo, IA. There he started to work with his uncle building pallets. He quickly moved onto working in construction. He worked for many years for TC Construction and Larson Construction helping pour concrete. On June 11, 1989, he married Laurie Huntley in Waterloo, IA. Together they made their home in Waterloo and later Steamboat Rock and Eldora, IA. They were later divorced in 1995.
He is survived by his mother, Sherill Cain, his daughters, Katrina (Fernando Gil-pavia), Amber (Shane) Blackledge, his six grandchildren, four sisters: Michele Mahler, Seena (Cid) Irvine, Missy (Tito) Obagi, Holly (Matt) Mara, a brother, Kent (Sheri) Young Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
Terry is preceded in death by his father, Kent Young Sr., his stepfather Homer Cain, and three sisters; Sharon Lee, Rebecca Timmer, and Krystal Cain.
A Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM on Thursday July 8, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center- Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. A funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday July 9, at the Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence, IA
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.