April 25, 1965-July 1, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Terry Young, 56, of Waverly, IA died on Thursday July 1, 2021, in Independence, IA.

Terry was born on April 25, 1965, in Waterloo, IA the son of Kent D. and Sherill J. (Coventry) Young. He attended the Independence Christian Academy. Shortly after he finished school Terry moved to Waterloo, IA. There he started to work with his uncle building pallets. He quickly moved onto working in construction. He worked for many years for TC Construction and Larson Construction helping pour concrete. On June 11, 1989, he married Laurie Huntley in Waterloo, IA. Together they made their home in Waterloo and later Steamboat Rock and Eldora, IA. They were later divorced in 1995.

He is survived by his mother, Sherill Cain, his daughters, Katrina (Fernando Gil-pavia), Amber (Shane) Blackledge, his six grandchildren, four sisters: Michele Mahler, Seena (Cid) Irvine, Missy (Tito) Obagi, Holly (Matt) Mara, a brother, Kent (Sheri) Young Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, Kent Young Sr., his stepfather Homer Cain, and three sisters; Sharon Lee, Rebecca Timmer, and Krystal Cain.