{{featured_button_text}}
Terry Witt

Terry Witt

(1956-2019)

GILBERTVILLE — Terry L. Witt, 62, died Sunday, May 5, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, son of Alvin and Patricia Glass Witt. In 1979 he married Cindy Albers in Waverly, and they divorced in 2005. He met Kathy Frost, and they have been together for fourteen years.

Terry graduated from Vinton High School. He was a truck driver and he enjoyed working on cars in his spare time.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: Kathy Frost, Gilbertville; a son, Shane (Brea) Witt of Brandon; a daughter, Stephanie (Cory) Winkelpleck of Jesup; siblings Roger (Mary McLaughlin) Witt and Carilyn (Kirk) Appleby, both of Vinton; and granddaughters Lauryn and Layne Witt and granddaughter Winkelpleck on the way.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Dew Drop in Gilbertville. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Terry Witt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments