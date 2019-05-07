Terry Witt

(1956-2019)
GILBERTVILLE — Terry L. Witt, 62, died Sunday, May 5, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, son of Alvin and Patricia Glass Witt. In 1979 he married Cindy Albers in Waverly, and they divorced in 2005. He met Kathy Frost, and they have been together for fourteen years.
Terry graduated from Vinton High School. He was a truck driver and he enjoyed working on cars in his spare time.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: Kathy Frost, Gilbertville; a son, Shane (Brea) Witt of Brandon; a daughter, Stephanie (Cory) Winkelpleck of Jesup; siblings Roger (Mary McLaughlin) Witt and Carilyn (Kirk) Appleby, both of Vinton; and granddaughters Lauryn and Layne Witt and granddaughter Winkelpleck on the way.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Dew Drop in Gilbertville. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.