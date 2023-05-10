May 5, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Terry Trotter, 86, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on May 5th from natural causes. Terry liked to travel and had a love for art and music. He was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 50 years and dedicated his life to its service.
Terry was predeceased by his parents Donald and Esther Trotter, his wife Donna Trotter, and sister Donna Beebe. He is survived by his three children, Terry L Trotter, Tracy Trotter, and Nathan Trotter, and his 8 grandchildren.
