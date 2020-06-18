× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1967-2020)

WATERLOO – Terry ‘Terrance’ R. Mabry, 53, died Sunday, June 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born March 24, 1967, in Waterloo, twin son of Hurbert Sr. and Martha (Roby) Mabry. Terry graduated from Waterloo Community Schools. Professionally, he was a car salesman for Dan Deery Toyota in Waterloo, where he retired after more than 27 years of service.

He also worked as a doorman at Ol' Skool Lounge in Waterloo. Terry married Melanie Clark in 2003 and later divorced.

Survivors: his children, Marcus, Jazlyn, Jaedah, Jonah, DeShawn, Caleb, A'marie, Naszay, Ashtyn, Ja'Miehr, Arabella and R.J.; a grandson, Demitreas Jr.; ;his siblings, Josephine, Bobbie, Hurbert Jr. “Rome,” Jerry (his twin) (Andrea), Arthur “Oscar” (Camille), Kelly (Carrie), Marcus, Marcia, Markiea, Nagesha, DeMario (Jennifer), Brittany, Melissa, Melody and Nicole; his aunts, Gladis, Mary, Elnora, Purline and Vanisa; uncles, Eugene and Frank; and nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, April, and her children.

Preceded in death by: grandmother, Linnie McAtee; parents; and a daughter, Toccarra.