WATERLOO – Terry ‘Terrance’ R. Mabry, 53, died Sunday, June 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born March 24, 1967, in Waterloo, twin son of Hurbert Sr. and Martha (Roby) Mabry. Terry graduated from Waterloo Community Schools. Professionally, he was a car salesman for Dan Deery Toyota in Waterloo, where he retired after more than 27 years of service.

He also worked as a doorman at Ol' Skool Lounge in Waterloo. Terry married Melanie Clark in 2003 and later divorced.

Survivors: his children, Marcus, Jazlyn, Jaedah, Jonah, DeShawn, Caleb, A'marie, Naszay, Ashtyn, Ja'Miehr, Arabella and R.J.; a grandson, Demitreas Jr.; ;his siblings, Josephine, Bobbie, Hurbert Jr. “Rome,” Jerry (his twin) (Andrea), Arthur “Oscar” (Camille), Kelly (Carrie), Marcus, Marcia, Markiea, Nagesha, DeMario (Jennifer), Brittany, Melissa, Melody and Nicole; his aunts, Gladis, Mary, Elnora, Purline and Vanisa; uncles, Eugene and Frank; and nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, April, and her children.

Preceded in death by: grandmother, Linnie McAtee; parents; and a daughter, Toccarra.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Ferguson Field Park. Any memorials may be given during the Celebration. Visitation will be at Sanders Funeral Service on Saturday, June 20, from 4 to 6 p.m.

He leaves behind friends, Julie and Chance. Terry loved being outdoors. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. He welcomed everyone to his “Bud Light” barbeque gatherings. We will miss his sayings, “Alright . . . alright . . . alright” and “Going to see a man about a dog!”

