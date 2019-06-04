Terry Schutte

(1940-2019)
WATERLOO — Terry Lee Schutte, 78, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 2, at ManorCare, Waterloo.
He was born July 8, 1940, in Waverly, son of Raymond and Marie (Schmidt) Schutte. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958 and served in the Army from 1957-1961. He married Susan Kay Stace in 1966 and graduated from Chicago School of Interior Design in 1969.
He and his wife were in the kitchen and bath remodel business as Schutte’s Design for 40 years from 1975-2015.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Staci (Rick) Borgwardt of Shell Rock, and Sara (Dan) Glawe of Waterloo; a son, Adam Schutte of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Gene (Ingrid) Schutte of Dysart; and five grandchildren, Emma and Tyler Borgwardt, and Melissa, Emily and Allison Glawe.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant brother, James, and a sister, Betty Nielson.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family, 232-3235.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
Terry especially enjoyed his family, Shih-Tzus Cymba and Chloe, boating, water skiing and ushering at church. He loved designing Corian countertops and helping his customers with innovative design solutions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.