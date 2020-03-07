(1941-2020)

WATERLOO – Terry R. Woodward, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Oelwein, son of Delbert and Grace Russell Woodward. He married Patricia Owen in 1959 in Waterloo. They later divorced. He married Margaret “Maggie” Sandoval in Galena, Ill., on Sept. 3, 1966.

Terry graduated from East High School in 1959. He was employed by John Deere as a machinist for 31 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Latin American Club. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Survivors: his wife; four sons, Jeff (Luann), Kevin, Paul, and Eric (Kim) Woodward, all of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Jon Woodward, Matt (Jenny) Woodward, Lea (Garle) Webb, Jonah Woodward, Brady Woodward, Alisia (Alex Harrison) Woodward, and Kendra Woodward; a brother, Darrell Woodward of Wilton; and a sister, Kathleen Hemingway of Muscatine.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Russell and Jerry Dwayne Woodward.