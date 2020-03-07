(1941-2020)
WATERLOO – Terry R. Woodward, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Oelwein, son of Delbert and Grace Russell Woodward. He married Patricia Owen in 1959 in Waterloo. They later divorced. He married Margaret “Maggie” Sandoval in Galena, Ill., on Sept. 3, 1966.
Terry graduated from East High School in 1959. He was employed by John Deere as a machinist for 31 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Latin American Club. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: his wife; four sons, Jeff (Luann), Kevin, Paul, and Eric (Kim) Woodward, all of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Jon Woodward, Matt (Jenny) Woodward, Lea (Garle) Webb, Jonah Woodward, Brady Woodward, Alisia (Alex Harrison) Woodward, and Kendra Woodward; a brother, Darrell Woodward of Wilton; and a sister, Kathleen Hemingway of Muscatine.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Russell and Jerry Dwayne Woodward.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where there will be full military rites performed by the AMVETS along with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ronald McDonald House.
Online condolences at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Terry sold sports memorabilia for 30 years. He loved family cookouts and traveling. He was an Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers fan. He loved times with his family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.