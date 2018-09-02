WATERLOO — Terry R. Doughty, 62, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Sept. 16, 1955, in Waterloo, son of Gary R. and Barbara J. Fauser Doughty. He married Juanita Ann Comito on April 27, 1985, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
He graduated from Hudson High School in 1974. He obtained his AA degree from Ellsworth Community College in 1976 and earned a BA in business from Dallas Baptist University in Dallas. He worked in Fleet Service for American Airlines in Dallas for 20 years before retiring in 2006. Terry was a member of Trinity Episcopal Parish. He was also member of Transport Workers Union (TWU). After retiring he volunteered at Cedar Valley Bike Coalition. He also volunteered repairing bikes for Sacred Heart Church to donate to the community and others.
Survived by: his wife; his children, John (Tiffany) Doughty and Elizabeth “Izy” Doughty, both of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Vincent and Peter Doughty; his parents of Hudson; a sister, Deb (John) Lacock of Monticello; two brothers, Jeff (Linda) Doughty of Cedar Falls and Steve (Michelle) Doughty of Omaha, Neb.; and a special friend, José Hernandez of Caborca, Mexico.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Locke Funeral Home and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Trinity Episcopal Parish of Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Terry was a lover of music. He had an awesome vinyl record collection. He always joked that he “worked for beer” when asked what they owed him. He loved to ride RAGBRAI, riding in it 20 times starting in 1996. Terry liked a good joke and laughed with his whole body.
