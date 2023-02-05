July 11, 1934-January 13, 2023

Terry N. Simcox loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 88.

Terry was born on July 11, 1934, in Marshalltown, IA to Harvey (Ned) Simcox and Mildred Smith Simcox. He was a graduate of Dike High School and Cedar Rapids Barber College. Terry and his brother, Jack, opened the first Simcox Barbershop on University Avenue in 1960. Later, he owned and operated Simcox Locker in New Hartford. He also served 8 years with the US Naval Reserves. On September 5, 1953, Terry married Janet Heaton in Fort Dodge, IA. Together they raised three children: Sandy, Dave, and Steve.

Terry enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. He spent summers camping and taking family trips in the motor home, coaching his son’s softball teams, and working with the Boy Scouts. He liked boating, and fishing and became an avid bass fisherman. For the past 23 years, Terry and Jan spent winters in Fort Pierce, FL playing golf, fishing, and enjoying the warm sunny days with their friends. He was a member of the NHUMC, Orchard Hill Reformed Church, and most recently Fresh Wind Ministries Chapel WHC.

Terry is survived by his wife Janet; daughter Sandy Simcox Thomas; four grandchildren: Brett Billman, Amy Negley, Matthew (Maravil) Simcox, and David Simcox Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Christian Kafer and Marlee Negley; and a great-great-granddaughter, Brynnleigh Kafer.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, David Sr. and Steven.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM February 10 at Diamond Event Center, WHC, Cedar Falls, IA. Fellowship will follow the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.

