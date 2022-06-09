March 14, 1950-November 17, 2021

Terry Lee Van Sickle, age 71 died on November 17, 2021 of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Colorado Springs, Co.

He was born on March 14, 1950 in Norfolk, VA to Robert Earl and Madeline Louise (Berner) Van Sickle. He graduated in 1968 from West Waterloo High. He entered the US Army after high school. He was a helicopter crew chief and spent two tours of duty in Vietnam where he was exposed to agent Orange. Terry was honorably discharged while stationed in Colorado Springs where he made his home.

He was then hired as an electrical apprentice and became a proud Union electrician until he retired. He married Margaret Harrison in 1972. They were later divorced.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Ford, two grandchildren Olivia and Luke all of Austin, TX; brother Earl (Judy) of Cedar Falls, IA; nephews Eric of Cedar Falls and Scot of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert.

Military rites will be held June 13 at 2:00. At the Pikes Peak Veteran’s Cemetery, Colorado Springs Co.