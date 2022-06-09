March 14, 1950-November 17, 2021
Terry Lee Van Sickle, age 71 died on November 17, 2021 of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Colorado Springs, Co.
He was born on March 14, 1950 in Norfolk, VA to Robert Earl and Madeline Louise (Berner) Van Sickle. He graduated in 1968 from West Waterloo High. He entered the US Army after high school. He was a helicopter crew chief and spent two tours of duty in Vietnam where he was exposed to agent Orange. Terry was honorably discharged while stationed in Colorado Springs where he made his home.
He was then hired as an electrical apprentice and became a proud Union electrician until he retired. He married Margaret Harrison in 1972. They were later divorced.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Ford, two grandchildren Olivia and Luke all of Austin, TX; brother Earl (Judy) of Cedar Falls, IA; nephews Eric of Cedar Falls and Scot of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert.
Military rites will be held June 13 at 2:00. At the Pikes Peak Veteran’s Cemetery, Colorado Springs Co.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.