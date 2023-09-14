Terry Lee Schatzberg, 66, formerly of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Friday, September 8, 2023, in Lincoln, NE.

He was born in Waterloo on May 16, 1957, the son of Donald and Harriet (Buss) Schatzberg. Terry was a proud graduate of Northern University High School (NU High), class of ‘75. He attended Waldorf College before transferring to the University of Northern Iowa, where he was a member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity and graduated with a degree in Sociology in 1980. Terry was married to Sandy (Buser) Schatzberg and had two children together.

Terry worked as a Parole Officer for the State of Iowa for two years until he found his calling in sales. He held many sales positions for various companies in the Cedar Valley. He worked for Jerry Roling Motors for twenty years and eventually became sales manager.

Terry loved cruising on his Harley and regularly attended the Sturgis Bike Rally. He also enjoyed boating at Clear Lake. Terry was most proud of his 31 years of sobriety. Throughout this time, he supported other alcoholics throughout their recovery process.

Terry is survived by his mother, Harriet Schatzberg of Waterloo; significant other, Marjie Andrews of Wilbur, NE; children, Andy (Rachel) Schatzberg of Council Bluffs, and Maggie Schatzberg of Des Moines; grandchildren, George, Henry, Ruth, Madylan and Judah; nieces, Kari (Keith) Smith of Evansdale, and Krista (Alex) Dreyer of Waterloo; great-nieces and nephews, Kayla, Tyler, Alyssa, Olivia, Noah, and Emma; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Mike Schatzberg; and sister-in-law, Linda Schatzberg.

Visitation: Sunday, September 17, 3-5pm, Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls.

Prayer Service: Monday, September 18, 10am, Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with hour visitation prior.

Reception: immediately following prayer service at the church.

A private burial will take place following the reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Please visit www.dahlfuneralhome.com to express condolences with the family.