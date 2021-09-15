Terry Lee Lindley

October 18, 1946-September 9, 2021

EVANSDALE-Terry was 74 years old. He lived in Evansdale, IA with his wife, Carol. He passed on Thursday, September 9th at Allen Hospital. He was born on October 18th, 1946 in Austin, MN.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School. He served during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. Terry was married to Carol Corcoran on June 16, 1973. Terry was employed for 37 years at John Deere in Waterloo, IA. He loved fishing, gardening, and playing cards and games with family.

Terry is survived by his wife, Carol Lindley; son, Anthony Lindley (Kelly); daughter, Vanessa Arhart (Gregory); son, Jeffrey Lindley; daughter, Carrie Lindley; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Larry Lindley (Hettie), Carolyn Lindley, Marilyn Lindley, Leon Lindley Jr. (Sandra).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon & Georgia Lindley and his brother, Steven Lindley.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 18th 2021 at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo, IA from 11am-3pm. Memorial funds may be mailed directly to Cedar Valley Hospice P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704, or sent through their website at cvhospice.org. They can also be sent to the family who will direct them to the Cedar Valley Hospice.