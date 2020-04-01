Terry Lee Kuenning

July 5, 1939-March 28, 2020
Terry was an asphalt layer, a cement finisher, a football player, a Navy Seaman- part of the crash and salvage team on the USS Randolph, a deputy sheriff, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, a cab driver, the director of a residential treatment facility, and a therapist. He taught his kids how to camp, chop wood, build fires, hunt, fish, drive, build igloos, make tennis ball cannons, to respect all cultures and ethnicities, to always look out for those in need, to give generously and love deeply. He will be missed by all who loved him.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local food pantry.
