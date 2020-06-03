Terry L. Wood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1950-2020)

WATERLOO -- Terry Lou Wood, 70, of Waterloo, died May 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

Terry was born May 24, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Betty (Munford) Wood. Terry graduated from Waterloo East High in 1968. In her early 20s, Terry went to work at John Deere, and after 30 years she retired.

She was a member of the Eagles Club.

Survivors: a brother, Thomas (Cindy) Wood of Utah; a sister, Cathy (Keith) Shimp of Waterloo; a son, Christopher (Megan) Chris of Waterloo; a daughter, Bobbie (Cory) Hackett of Altoona; two stepsons, Michael (Heather) Derifield of Waterloo (children Riley and Gavin Derifield), and Raymond Derifield of Waterloo (child Isaac Derifield); five grandchildren, Christiahna Chris, Ruby Chris, Anthony Chris, Addison Hackett, and Isaiah Hackett; two godchildren, Sarah (Michael) Headington of Texas and Keneisha (Michael) Parker of Texas; and her dog, Nola.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband, Mike Derifield.