Terry L. Thein

Terry graduated from Waterloo West High in 1966 and joined the Navy later that year. He served honorably until August, 1970 in Washington State; Atsugi, Japan and Long Beach, California aboard the USS Ticonderoga. In June, 1976, he enlisted in the Iowa National Guard and served until 2001, 25 years. During this time, he was called into active duty in the Army during Desert Storm, serving in the Middle East with the Iowa City 209th Medical Company. He worked two jobs most of his life also being employed by the University of Iowa from 1978-2017 in various jobs