February 24, 1944-March 11, 2023
MANKATO, MN-Terry L. Jones of Mankato, MN died in Betty’s Harbor at New Perspectives on March 11, 2023. Terry was born to Alfred and Dorothy (Rogers) Jones on February 24, 1944 in Waterloo, Iowa. After graduation from high school, he joined the US Air Force and was a jet plane mechanic from 1962-1966. Terry had many jobs in his rich and storied life. Beginning in 1979, he owned and operated Commercial Janitorial Systems. He loved playing pool, watching old westerns, and old cars.
Terry is survived by his wife, Sarah Robertson of Mankato; sons, Allen (Brittney) Jones and grandson Adrin; Andrew (Kristy) Jones and granddaughters, Jacquelyn, Madelyne; granddaughter, Heather (Danny) Cravin and great granddaughter, Bella Jo; sister, Patricia Walker; nephew Randy (Ann) Walker of Waterloo, Iowa; brother, Jack Jones of Des Moines, Iowa; and good friends in Mankato, Daryl and Diane Rauchmann, Jean Meyer and Xavier Castillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd Jones; brother in-law, Russell Walker; and nephew, Mike Walker.
Arrangements by and condolences to Woodland Hills Funeral Home Mankato, MN. woodlandhillsfh.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.