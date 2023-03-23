MANKATO, MN-Terry L. Jones of Mankato, MN died in Betty’s Harbor at New Perspectives on March 11, 2023. Terry was born to Alfred and Dorothy (Rogers) Jones on February 24, 1944 in Waterloo, Iowa. After graduation from high school, he joined the US Air Force and was a jet plane mechanic from 1962-1966. Terry had many jobs in his rich and storied life. Beginning in 1979, he owned and operated Commercial Janitorial Systems. He loved playing pool, watching old westerns, and old cars.