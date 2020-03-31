Terry Kuenning

Terry was an asphalt layer, a cement finisher, a football player, a Navy Seaman- part of the crash and salvage team on the U.S.S Randolph, a deputy sheriff, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, a cab driver, the director of a residential treatment facility, and a therapist. He taught his kids how to camp, chop wood, build fires, hunt, fish, drive, build igloos, make tennis ball canons, to respect all cultures and ethnicities, to always look out for those in need, to give generously and love deeply. He will be missed by all who loved him.