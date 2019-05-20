Terry J. Hudson

(1961-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Terry Joseph Hudson, 57, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 18, following an accidental fall at home.
He was born Sept. 7, 1961, in Riverside, Calif., son of Warren Lee and Clara Juanita (Tafoya) Hudson. He married Keri Roberts on May 12, 2007, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1979 and served in the U.S. Navy. He earned his bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Northern Iowa 1988. He was employed with the Tri-City Herald in Kennewick, Wash., and then was an education reporter and opinion page editor for the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier. He was later employed with Amperage Marketing and most recently was community representative for Care Initiatives Hospice.
Survived by: his wife; his mother of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Kevin (Lauri) Hudson of Camas, Wash., and Kelly Hudson of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Holly (Troy Hill) Hudson of Cedar Falls and Heather Stripe of Lake Oswego, Ore.; his father- and mother-in-law, Butch and Elsa Roberts of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law, René (Dave) Bronner of Cedar Falls; a brother-in-law, Robin (Brenda) Roberts of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father; a brother, Flinn Hudson; and a brother-in-law, Jason Stripe.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Terry was affectionately known as “Hud” to his friends. He was a man who could turn the simplest moments into mountains of memories. He loved his wife, family, friends, his beloved dog Gordy, and the Cubs. He was short in stature, giant in virtue.
