Terry Hummel was born February 10, 1943 in Marshalltown, IA to Dale and Darlene Hummel. He passed away in Cedar Falls, IA on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 79 years of age. Terry graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1961. He enlisted in the USAF and served his country until 1965. While stationed at Bolling AFB in Washington, DC, he met Beatrice S. Hummel of McLean, VA. Mr. and Mrs. Hummel were married on Dec. 31, 1965. Terry joined the Washington DC Fire and EMS Department in 1965 and retired in 1989. He then pursued a successful career as a PGA golf professional. Terry Hummel was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice. His memory is carried on in the hearts of his son Christopher (Dr. Craig Campbell) of Washington, D.C.; his son Timothy, Colonel U.S. Army (Meredith) and grandchildren Maren and Stephen of Yorktown, VA; his sister Cheryl Patten of Jesup; and his brother Jerry (Sue) of Waterloo; his aunt Bonnie Meighan of Waterloo and several cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Terry’s remains will be interred next to his wife in Falls Church, VA during a private family service. Donations may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice in his memory.