Terry Hiltabidle

Terry Hiltabidle

(1942-2019)

TRAER — Terry Hiltabidle, 76, of Traer, died at home Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

He was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Allerton, son of Charles E. and Anna Mae (Shell) Hiltabidle. On June 5, 1966, he married Sharon K. Smith.

Terry graduated from Allerton High School in 1960, received his BA degree in teaching and coaching at Northwest Missouri State University, attended Truman University for a master’s degree in administration, then pursued a master’s in mathematics from Purdue University. He was a mathematics teacher and basketball coach at Wayne Community Schools in Corydon, then worked at Shivers in Corydon as a manager. He later was the purchasing manager at Traer Manufacturing. After retiring, he went to work at Meskwaki Bingo and Casino as a security guard.

He served on the school board for several years.

Survived by: his wife; two children, Scott Hiltabidle and Amy (Kirk) Crawford; two grandsons, Kody and Kolten Crawford; and a sister, Diana Thomas.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Larry (Laura Nell) Hiltabidle and Richard (Wanema) Hiltabidle,

Celebration of Life service: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at North Tama Activity Center in Traer. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Terry was a devoted father, grandfather and husband. He enjoyed gardening, being outside, watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, watching his grandsons in their activities and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Celebrate
the life of: Terry Hiltabidle
