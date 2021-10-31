March 27, 1940-October 27, 2021

DENVER-Terry Donald Miller, 81, of Denver, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Terry was born March 27, 1940, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the son of John and Nina (Lowe) Miller. He was baptized and confirmed at the Olds Congregational Church. Terry was a 1958 graduate of Olds High School and then attended Burlington Junior College. In October of 1961, he entered the United States Army and served honorably until his discharge in September of 1967. On August 31, 1963, he was united in marriage to Joyce Louise Hult in Swedesburg, Iowa. Terry spent his working years in the construction field, working primarily as an estimator for Youngblut Contracting, Inc, retiring in 2005.

Terry was a longtime, active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. He enjoyed being outdoors where he liked to fish and go camping. He also enjoyed doing puzzles and woodworking.

Terry is survived by his wife, Joyce of Denver, a daughter, Noelle (Mike) Andrew of Iowa City, a son, Ryan (Jennifer) Miller of Shell Rock, three grandchildren, Lindsey and Nathan Miller and Emily Andrew, two sisters, Betty Ann (Neil) Haars of Shalimer, Florida and Margaret (Richard) Twait of Winona, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Rev. Scot McCluskey officiating. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Memorials may be directed to the St. Peter Prayer Shawl Ministry, NE Iowa Food Bank or EWALU. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379