Terry and Rosalind Andreassen

NORTH LIBERTY-Terry D. Andreassen has joined his wife, Rosalind the love of his life in eternity, Rosalind died October 20, 2021 at the age of 84, and Terry on February 4, 2022, at the age of 86 both deaths in Iowa City.

Rosalind was born November 6, 1936, in Grundy County, Iowa, the daughter of Ecko and Florence (Deters) Mennen. Terry being born October 27, 1935 in Waterloo the son of Alfred and Helen (Stephens) Andreassen. They both ended up attending and graduating from Waterloo East High School, Terry in 1954 and Rosalind in 1955. She and Terry became a couple in high school and made it official in marriage on December 26, 1955at the First Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Terry served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict before returning to Waterloo.

Rosalind tended to the family and their home while Terry began a career with John Deere in the transportation department. Rosalind had a strong will and big heart. She loved her word puzzles and bingo, and her plants and flowers. She enjoyed cooking for her family. And along with Terry, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, no matter what the sport was. Terry was a bit more reserved, easy going, probably the nicest guy you could meet. He liked fishing and traveling, but true to their nature, nothing was more important to Rosalind and Terry than their family and friends!

Their family includes their children, Rodney (Barbara) Andreassen, Tim (Cindy) Andreassen, Dennis (Tami) Andreassen and Sara (Brian) Ahrendsen; grandchildren, Katie (Elias) Ojiambo, Matt (Brittany) Andreassen, Nick Andreassen, Jared Andreassen, Tyler Andreassen, Natalie Andreassen, Dylan (Abby) Andreassen, Ellie Ahrendsen and Colin Ahrendsen; great grandchildren, Stella Ojiambo and Maveric Andreassen; Rosalind’s sisters, Imogene Moyle and Delores Herrington; Terry’s brothers, Larry Andreassen (Gerri) and Donald Andreassen (Judy) and numerous grand dogs.

Rosalind was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Florence Janssen, Ecko Mennen, Gertrude Neymeyer, Elva Dreier, Richard Mennen, Gordon Mennen, Eunice Kuhn, Cecil Mennen; and Terry’s parents.

Private graveside services will be held at the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in their memory to The Bird House – Hospice Home of Johnson County. To share a thought, memory or condolence with their family please visit Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service Website at www.gayandciha.com.