(1953-2019)
WATERLOO – Terry A. Gray, 66, died Friday, Dec. 6, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital after a lengthy illness.
He was born Aug. 31, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Gene and Polaire Gray. He married Nancy Martin on Jan. 26, 1974, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Terry graduated from East High School in 1971. He retired from John Deere after 30 years and worked at the Waterloo Courier for seven years and Black Hawk Engineering for 10 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Tammy and Shelly (Jason Taylor), and a son, TJ, all of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Heidi, Maggie (Anis), Kayli, Jonathan and Maddie; three great-grandchildren, Haidyn, Maja and Addisyn, and one due in January; a sister, Carol Timm (Mark) of Evansdale; and a brother, Bill of Dunkerton.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Tim Gray and Jerry Gray.
Memorial services: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Parrott and Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo with visitation there from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the family.
Terry loved his family and was a big Bears and Twins fan and loved bowling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.