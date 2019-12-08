{{featured_button_text}}
Terry Gray

Terry Gray

(1953-2019)

WATERLOO – Terry A. Gray, 66, died Friday, Dec. 6, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital after a lengthy illness.

He was born Aug. 31, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Gene and Polaire Gray. He married Nancy Martin on Jan. 26, 1974, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Terry graduated from East High School in 1971. He retired from John Deere after 30 years and worked at the Waterloo Courier for seven years and Black Hawk Engineering for 10 years.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Tammy and Shelly (Jason Taylor), and a son, TJ, all of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Heidi, Maggie (Anis), Kayli, Jonathan and Maddie; three great-grandchildren, Haidyn, Maja and Addisyn, and one due in January; a sister, Carol Timm (Mark) of Evansdale; and a brother, Bill of Dunkerton.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Tim Gray and Jerry Gray.

Memorial services: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Parrott and Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo with visitation there from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the family.

Terry loved his family and was a big Bears and Twins fan and loved bowling.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments