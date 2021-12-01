Terry Alan Winkey

November 26, 1944—November 27, 2021

I really hadn’t planned on going away so soon but it’s been one hell of a ride. Born in Waukegan, IL to Darrell & Virginia Houston Winkey, we moved to Shell Rock, Iowa and I started school in 1949. Growing up in Shell Rock was a wonderful experience in a time like no other. It was our whole world and we had everything we needed all in one block. So sorry to see that go away.

While walking to school one day I saw the most beautiful girl in the world and we soon became High School sweethearts. Connie Willbee and I were married on June 29, 1961. We began our life together as a family with the arrival of our daughter Teri Lynn and son Nick Alan.

After graduation in 1962 work began: Waverly Publishing, Titus Mfg., Cedar Falls Police Department, and then in business for myself owning and managing Amber Lounge, Bo Jingles, & Wink’s Last Chance Saloon.

Sports was always a big part of my life. First was fast-pitch softball and I was honored to have played with, and against, some of the finest players of that time. Golf was next, and everything we did centered around golf; couples golf, league play, events, tournaments, and then there was the Gang.

The Gang was Steve, Chuck, Bo, Bob, Norm and I. We thought we owned the world, but we were just a bunch of jerks having fun, and boy did we have fun!

Next came the time for us to watch. First it was Nick, All-State Football. Then Brandon, State Champion Wrestler, and Chase, All-State Soccer.

Now I’m older and time to do something easier, mowing my grass and growing flowers. I spend many hours planting and tending to my large variety of flowers, grown mostly in my back yard, where only a select few friends get to admire. I also have enjoyed many hours sitting on my deck-swing just enjoying the sight and smells.

My beautiful Connie left me in 2011 leaving a large hole in my life. She left behind Mini who has taken over my heart and helped me through the difficult times.

Sorry I can’t be here to see my four beautiful Great-Grandkids; Lexi, Jackson, Bennie, and Braxton grow up, but I know they will all do well.

Preceded by; Wife Connie, Parents Darrell and Virginia, Grandson Chase, and our dogs Scooter and Scamp.

Survived by; Son Nick (Shannon), Grandson Brandon (Melissa), Four Great-Grandchildren, Sister Mavis, Nieces Shelli and Kendra, Mini, and a few special friends.

Terry was President of the Cedar Falls Police Protective Association, which was instrumental in bringing entertainment into the city for benefit shows and providing donations to many area organizations. He also served as Vice-President and Treasurer for the N.E. Iowa Peace Officers Association, and was one of the founding members of the Cedar Falls Golf Association, serving as President and assisting in the building of the Pheasant Ridge club-house addition. He also served as Vice-President of the Cedar Falls Bar Owners Association. While serving with the Cedar Falls Police Department he worked as a patrol officer and later became head of the juvenile division of the investigation unit, acting as liaison officer to all of the Cedar Falls Schools. Terry was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for his meritorious contribution to the City of Cedar Falls.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Fairview Cemetery Cedar Falls. There will be a reception at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 following the interment. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com