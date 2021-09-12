Terry Alan Moore

A graduate of East High School in 1965, he enlisted to the US Armed Forces that same year and served in the Vietnam War. He received three medals; Vietnam National Defense, Vietnam Campaign, and Vietnam Service.

In 1972 he left Iowa for California. He joined the SEIU Union. Terry married Lois Pickett, May 17, 1976. He worked as a foreman at ABM Industries in San Francisco, Ca for 30 years until his retirement in 2002.

Terry is survived by his six children; his son Garnet Moore, Sr. (Vera) of Las Vegas, his daughter's Tamara of Berkeley, Angela of Oakland, Alana and Erica (Shug) of Berkeley and son Makesi of Berkeley. His grandchildren; Domonique and Garnet Jr. of Las Vegas, Angelique and Zaria of Arizona, and great-grandchildren; Jurni of Arizona,Julius of Oakland and King of Berkeley. A special mention to his best friend of over 40 years; John T. Richard of Oakland. His four brothers; Michael and Keith of Waterloo, Tim (Arinita) of Atlanta, Dennis (Dell) of Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.