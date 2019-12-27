Terry A. Stone

(1944-2019)
DECORAH — Terry Allen Stone, 75, of Decorah, died Monday, Dec. 23, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wis.
He was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Davenport, son of Claude and Jean (Condon) Stone. He married Jane Maltas on July 15, 1967, in Waterloo. They were later divorced. He married Joan Viste on Nov. 4, 1995, at Washington Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Decorah.
Terry graduated from Oelwein High School in 1962 and from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a business degree in 1969. He began working at the A.C. Nielsen Co. in Chicago from 1969-1971. From 1971-1986 he worked for Professional Management Midwest in Fort Dodge and Waterloo. During this time, he received certification as a certified professional business consultant. Starting in 1986 he worked for Gundersen Health System as an administrative director for the Tri-State Regional Clinic System, retiring in 2006.
He was a member of the Iowa Medical Group Management Association from 1988-2006 where he served on the board of directors for several years and served on number of committees while a member. He was a member of the National Medical Group Management Association from 1986-2006. He was an ex-officio board member of the Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah and an ex-officio board member of the Palmer-Lutheran Health Center in West Union.
Survived by: his wife, Joan Stone; four children and eight grandchildren, Kris (Tom) Weber of Cedar Falls, and their children Sarah and Matt, Tracey (Greg) Wilhelm of West Salem, Wis., and their son Spencer, Tammy (Mark) Vehrenkamp of West Salem and their children Erica, Emily and Evan, and Statia (Dan) Thomas of Ames and their children Liam and Desmond; three sisters, Barb Nelson of Dakota City, and Pam (Andrew) Thomas and Dianne (Dan) Rubendall of Waterloo; and two brothers, Robert (Kathy) Stone of Ankeny and Donald (Brenda) Stone of Gilbertville.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Claude and Jean Stone; a brother, Ronald Stone; and three brothers-in-law, Bill Richtsmeier, Virgil Nelson and James Viste.
Visitation: from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah, with burial in Washington Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in rural Decorah. Then a Celebration of Life reception will follow the burial.
Memorials: may be given to Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, WI 54601.
Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.
Terry enjoyed golfing, fishing, tennis, travel, reading and time with his family.
