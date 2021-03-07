September 23, 1953-March 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Terry A. Phillips, 67, of Gilbertville, died Thursday, March 4, at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines.

He was born Sept. 23, 1953, in Waterloo, son of James A. and Mary C. Lutgen Phillips. He married Denise Ritchie on May 12, 1990, in Gilbertville. She died Aug. 30, 2020.

Terry attended Don Bosco High School, but left early to serve his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Terry was a very detailed self-employed contractor and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survived by: a daughter, Tami (Josh) Gawtry of Ankeny; two grandchildren, Olivia and Trice Gawtry; two sisters, Paulette (Pat) Schmitz of Dardanelle, Ark. and Kim (Dave) Youngblut of Raymond; two brothers, Jim (Darlene) Phillips of Jesup and Ron (Velda) Phillips of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; a sister, Peg Weber; and special nephews.