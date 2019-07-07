{{featured_button_text}}
Terry A. Dugan

Terry Dugan

(1966-2019)

LA PORTE CITY -- Terry A. Dugan, 53, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, July 3, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, of natural causes.

He was born March 3, 1966, in Oelwein, son of Raymond and Henrietta Smith Dugan. He married Rae Marticoff on Aug. 23, 1997, in Tripoli.

Terry owned and operated Dugan Construction.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Devin and Alexis “Lexie” Dugan, both of La Porte City; a brother, Danny Dugan of Oelwein; a sister, Rita Dugan of Oelwein; and a sister-in-law, Janet Dugan of Maynard.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Carl and David Dugan.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Terry loved classic cars, football and spending time with family and friends. He was a patient of the Iowa Donor Network, giving families hope and healing from his gift of donation.

