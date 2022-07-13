 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terri Foglesong

Terri Foglesong

Terri Foglesong

July 6, 2022

Terrie passed away in her home on July 6, 2022 at the age of 66.

She is the daughter of Pauline and Albert McBride and later married Paul Foglesong. She was a seamstress, a Boy Scout leader, a very active member of her church.

She is survived by Cory(Heidi) Ormsby of Waterloo. David Foglesong of Waterloo. Bruce (Kelsey) Foglesong of Evansdale. Her grandchildren Natalia, Spencer, Sabree, and Sayge.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Paul Foglesong, her mother and father, and 3 siblings.

Memorial service will be held August 6 th at 2pm at Myers Lake/ Angels Park.

Condolences may be made to the family.

