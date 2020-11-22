Terie R. McNamara

August 1, 1950-November 18, 2020

Terie Roseanne McNamara, 70, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital due to Covid-19.

She was born August 1, 1950, in Waterloo the daughter of Winfield and Irma White Shadman. She married Nick McNamara August 5, 1967, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Terie was a supervisor at Osco Drug/CVS. She was a lifelong Christian.

Survived by: her husband, Nick of Waterloo; two sons, Todd (Joani) McNamara of Cedar Falls and Chad (Tracy) McNamara of Waterloo; a daughter, Carie (Shane) Pietan of Waterloo, 19 grandchildren, Ethan, Anne-Elizabeth, Aislynn, Christian, Samuel, Faith, Brielle, Piper, Amaiyah, Gracie, Zander, Cole, Braeden, Camdyn, Jacob, and Brady, Kole Michael, Jordan, and Justin; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister Randy (Bob) Kapler of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: daughter-in-law, Heather McNamara; grandson, Elijah Showalter; and six siblings, Sunny, Roxie, Winky, Ronnie, Billie, and Lenora.