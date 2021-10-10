Terese Keister
November 9, 1951-October 4, 2021
WATERLOO-Terri Keister age 69 of Waterloo was born November 9, 1951 in St. Paul, MN and died October 4, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes. She is survived by her children Josh (Kim) Keister and Jennifer (John) Cottew and her grandchildren Alexis and Jack Keister and Elle Cottew. She was preceded in death by her parents Neil and Elizabeth Powell and her brother William Powell. No services per Terri's wishes.
